Action needed on roads, parking, rates and rubbish please Mr Mayor

I MUST write to say how impressed I am without Mayor Garwood. He is obviously devoting considerable time to his duties, which range over the full scope of council activity. I have great hopes, in the course of his activity, that he will address the three major areas of concern for our city: the grossly exorbitant CBD parking fees, the badly polluted waterways and the choked city access roads.Your energy in these areas would be greatly appreciated, Mr Mayor.
Dick James, Norwood
POLITICIANS' promises are like pie crust, made to be broken.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
SO NOW the Liberals are going to do something about UTAS selling off their Sandy Bay campus. The argument has been raging for ages so why couldn't the Liberals have done something when it was first mooted?It seems that after ten years in power our government is suddenly thinking of all these policies they could have implemented years ago. Time for a change!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
THE claim by Mr Brian P. Khan (Letters to the Editor, The Examiner, February 23), that I believe that the Stadium 2.0 concept offers the best solution for the future of a Tasmanian AFL team, is incorrect.
My position has always been clear: I do not believe that the Tasmanian taxpayer should be forced to build a stadium for what is essentially a private sporting organisation.
Further, I believe the best solution for a Tasmanian AFL club going forward is for the club to have a training base in Hobart and to play its home games at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.
This would save the Tasmanian taxpayers from spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a facility we don't need and would ensure that the northern half of the State is not effectively disenfranchised from following a Tasmanian team.
Mr Khan may have been referring to an answer I gave to ABC host Leon Compton in an interview last October, when Mr Compton asked about my views in relation to the newly announced Macquarie Point 2.0.
I merely reflected that the proponents of the Coleman-Lennon Stadium 2.0 appeared to have done much of the preliminary groundwork and stakeholder engagement that the State Government had very clearly not carried out before announcing it would build a stadium at Mac Point, and that the State Government should at least consider their proposal.
Lara Alexander, Launceston
PUBLIC hospitals are free unless a doctor deems you to be a "nursing home type patient," as Fred and Beryl Coleman, aged 90 and 80 respectively discovered to their great cost when they received an accommodation bill for $1,113. All because when Fred was taken to Flinders Medical Centre, he went on to contract COViD due to removal of indoor health protections.
So he was charged for taking up an acute bed due to the hospital's medical negligence!?
This is fleecing the victims of COVID eugenics - the modern equivalent of a pile of spectacles and gold teeth
James Newton, Newstead
IS THERE anything Launceston can do about the increasing rates of hooning occurring at night in the city? In the CBD and beyond? Are parts of the city now dedicated racetracks?
Are there police doing patrols? Are there cameras? Unmarked police cars? Anything to stop it? It is impacting the evenings and nights of the community. How are people meant to have any downtime or relaxation with such an awful racket every night? It is surely leaving residents feeling tired and frazzled with interrupted sleep.
Surely something can be done about this antisocial and disruptive behaviour? Launceston is a much too beautiful city for this to continue.
A tired resident.
Duncan Wilson, Trevallyn
PREMIER Rockliff continually sprouts about the need to re-elect his "stable Liberal government" but what will we end up with? Over the years this government has employed a system of smoke and mirrors that one can only describe as political musical chairs. Every time a portfolio becomes a political "hot potato" we have a cabinet reshuffle but in the long run the policies don't really change, it's just a different minister fronting the media with same old lines "of we have done this or we have done that" but never new and improved ways of fixing the problems.
The policies and the process of the Liberals has remained the same and it's not getting this state back on track!
Ken Terry, Bridport
