Have Your Say

Action needed on roads, parking, rates and rubbish please Mr Mayor

March 5 2024 - 10:42am
I MUST write to say how impressed I am without Mayor Garwood. He is obviously devoting considerable time to his duties, which range over the full scope of council activity. I have great hopes, in the course of his activity, that he will address the three major areas of concern for our city: the grossly exorbitant CBD parking fees, the badly polluted waterways and the choked city access roads.Your energy in these areas would be greatly appreciated, Mr Mayor.

