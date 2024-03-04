Action needed on roads, parking, rates and rubbish please Mr Mayor

PREMIER Rockliff continually sprouts about the need to re-elect his "stable Liberal government" but what will we end up with? Over the years this government has employed a system of smoke and mirrors that one can only describe as political musical chairs. Every time a portfolio becomes a political "hot potato" we have a cabinet reshuffle but in the long run the policies don't really change, it's just a different minister fronting the media with same old lines "of we have done this or we have done that" but never new and improved ways of fixing the problems.

