The art of Earth dyeing: Intimate workshop connecting people to nature

In the lead up to International Women's Day on March 8, visitors and locals have undertaken "earth dyeing" workshops, learning the process of dyeing using sustainable and cultural resources around them.
Hosted at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG), participants have worked to create personalised, unique silk scarf designs through various dyeing techniques using plants.
With three workshops offered across February and March, the final creations will be celebrated and showcased at the upcoming free, community morning tea on International Women's Day at QVMAG.
QVMAG Aboriginal learning facilitator Aunty Vicki West said the workshop series offered the opportunity for participants to learn various techniques when it came to dyeing materials with plants.
"I use aluminium pots, with either iron or copper sheet as the mordant which is crucial to the natural dye process; instead of using powder mordant which are very toxic in its powder state," West said.
"Mordants act as a binding agent to help dyes to adhere to fabric and can also affect vibrancy, helping to determine the outcome of colour."
She said participants had learnt different ways of folding, wrapping, stitching and layering plants to achieve different affects to the overall process.
Creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said the workshop series offered an opportunity for connection and knowledge sharing within the community.
"This popular booked-out workshop series offered a great experience for community members to gather, share and celebrate International Women's Day 2024 at QVMAG," Fitzgerald said.
The free International Women's Day morning tea on March 8 is open to all, where the dyed creations will be on display.
