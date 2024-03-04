Long term Launceston GP and independent suggests bed block solutions

Newly announced independent candidate and Launceston General Hospital (LGH) GP George Razay outlined three initiatives to reduce bed block in Tasmanian hospitals.
Dr Razay has worked in the LGH for 27 years as a GP and geriatrician, and stepped down from the role while he runs in the state election.
He said during the campaign, Tasmanians had "been accustomed to major parties splashing millions of tax-payer's money as if there's no tomorrow" on health.
Both major parties announced a swath of health reform pledges over the weekend.
The Liberals pledged to ban ramping and implement a 'guarantee' that Tasmanians will be able to access a GP when needed.
Tasmanian Labor promised to hire more paramedics and announced an "Immediate Action Plan" that involved redeveloping hospitals, and offering 500 healthcare professionals permanent jobs.
But Dr Razay said both failed to address the root of the problem.
"There has been a real reduction in available hospital beds over the last 25 years despite recent increases in the number of beds at the LGH," Dr Razay said.
"In 1993-94, Australia had 4.6 beds per 1000 population. This declined in 2017-18 to 3.9 beds per 1,000 population compared with an average 4.7 beds in Europe.
He said Tasmania had the lowest number of beds in residential homes compared to other states.
"Meanwhile, Northern Tasmania has one of the highest rates in Australia of chronic health problems such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer; and the worst cardiovascular risk factors like obesity and hypertension," Dr Razay said.
"Tasmanians today do not eat enough vegetables and fruits, and get less exercise. All of these contribute to increased demands of hospital beds, leading to congestion in emergency departments, and prolonged waiting times for elective surgery."
Dr Razay said the first step to fixing bed block was to increase public awareness on the impact of healthy lifestyles and prevention.
"Our healthcare systems' emphasis is more on tests and interventions to treat individual illnesses rather than on prevention," Dr Razay said.
"Integrating better diets, especially fresh fruit and vegetables, more physical activity and social connectedness into everyday life can help reduce the burden on our overstretched health system, and at less cost."
He said secondly, a more detailed and thorough assessment of people before admission to residential homes could help manage complex medical problems which can be treated, and enable people to live in their homes.
"Australia was found to have the highest proportion of people aged over 80 receiving residential long-term care in comparison to European countries (18.9 per cent compared to 12.3 per cent)," Dr Razay said.
Lastly, Dr Razay said there was urgent need to acquire a robot at the LGH to assist with robotic surgeries.
"There has been great advancement in surgery recently and that general, gynaecological, and urological surgery are being performed robotically with improvement in outcome and shorter hospital stay," Dr Razay said.
"This will help greatly in attracting and keeping surgeons at the LGH."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.