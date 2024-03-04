The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Long term Launceston GP and independent suggests bed block solutions

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr George Razay outlined three steps to reduce bed blockage in Tasmanian Hospitals. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dr George Razay outlined three steps to reduce bed blockage in Tasmanian Hospitals. Picture by Paul Scambler

Newly announced independent candidate and Launceston General Hospital (LGH) GP George Razay outlined three initiatives to reduce bed block in Tasmanian hospitals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.