Tasmania Police lay over 2,000 charges over 12 months

Tasmania Police said over the past year, 669 people were charged with 2,114 offences through Taskforce Saturate.
Inspector John Toohey said it was a prime example of Tasmania Police's commitment to reducing crime.
"We will continue to conduct operations to target repeat offenders," Inspector Toohey said.
"We know that a relatively small number of people in our community are responsible for a significant amount of offences."
He said Saturate officers worked "tirelessly" to identify and apprehend offenders, and have laid charges over a wide range of crimes.
The list included aggravated armed robbery, aggravated burglary, stealing, assault, breach of bail, drug and firearm offences, dangerous driving, evade police and disqualified driving.
"We are committed to creating a safer and more secure environment for all Tasmanians, and we encourage anyone who witnesses illegal or anti-social behaviour to call police on 131 444, or Triple-Zero (000) in an emergency," Inspector Toohey said.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au.
