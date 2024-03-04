The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Tasmania Police lay over 2,000 charges over 12 months

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 4 2024 - 11:26am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector John Toohey said 669 people have been charged with over 2,000 offences over the past year.
Inspector John Toohey said 669 people have been charged with over 2,000 offences over the past year.

Tasmania Police said over the past year, 669 people were charged with 2,114 offences through Taskforce Saturate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.