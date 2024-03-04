The Examiner
Deloraine High School students are running their own site at Agfest 2024

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Isla Penman and Rosella Hickman wiring a trailer plug on the Agfest trailer. Image supplied
Isla Penman and Rosella Hickman wiring a trailer plug on the Agfest trailer. Image supplied

Students from Deloraine High School's advanced manufacturing class will run a stall at this year's Agfest festival where they will produce more than 1000 breakfast and lunch rolls.

