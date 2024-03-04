Deloraine High School students are running their own site at Agfest 2024

Students from Deloraine High School's advanced manufacturing class will run a stall at this year's Agfest festival where they will produce more than 1000 breakfast and lunch rolls.
''We did it last year, it was pretty stressful but we got there in the end,'' said grade 10 student Maddy Reid.
Digital technology teacher Ian Mackenzie said the opportunity to be involved provides students with a range of valuable real world skills.
''The students have to make phone calls, they have to communicate with the council, get approvals and all the requirements that come with running a site at a festival,'' he said.
Students are split into groups and allocated roles.
''One group organises how the site is laid out,'' Mr Mackenzie said.
''We have marques, a smoker and trailer, tables, barbecues, and an ice cream machine.
''The other group is responsible for purchasing any new equipment this is required.
''They are currently purchasing the equipment we need for students to build a large meat carving table.''
Mr Mackenzie said another group is developing a schedule with preparation, cooking and serving times while the last group is in charge of the event's promotion.
The automotive class at the school is also involved with this year's Agfest site developments.
''They are busy making some alterations to our transport trailer,'' Mr Mackenzie said.
''These alterations include manufacturing, fabrication, and wiring.''
Mr Mackenzie said the days before Agfest are ''extraordinarily'' busy for staff and students involved.
''We set up on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, leading into the days of Agfest,'' he said.
We leave school at 5.30 am to be on site at 6.00 am, then we return back to school at 5.30 pm.''
Agfest will run from May 2 - May 4.
