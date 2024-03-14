All bets are off for Abetz's $239k parliamentary super if political return is confirmed

Liberal candidate for Franklin Eric Abetz would work for no additional income if he is elected to State Parliament in the March 23 election because his salary would be offset against a generous pension.
The 66-year-old former Liberal Senator received a parliamentary pension of about $231,000 a year after being defeated at the 2022 Senate election and serving in the Senate for 28 years.
The pension jumped by four per cent in July 2023 to about $239,000 a year in line with Federal MP's wages.
Under the generous Parliamentary Contributory Superannuation Act 1948 scheme for politicians elected before 2004 Mr Abetz received about 75 per cent of a Federal backbencher's base salary and loading for the vast number of roles he fulfilled during his twenty eight years in the Senate.
However, under Section 21 of the Act Mr Abetz's pension would be reduced by the amount of his state MP salary if he was elected.
A Tasmanian backbencher receives a base salary of $140,184 plus a motor vehicle allowance and several other allowances.
If Mr Abetz was appointed a minister his salary could increase by a further $98,129.
It would mean his pension being reduced to virtually nothing and relying on his Tasmanian parliamentary salary and allowances.
Mr Abetz told the Examiner that his motivation for a return to politics was not financial.
"When leaving the Senate I indicated there was much petrol in the tank and that the desire to serve remained," he said.
"If elected to the State parliament I would be financially worse off as my superannuation would be adjusted down to take into account my State Parliamentary salary income apart from having to close my consultancy practice.
"The need to restore stable majority Liberal Government and serve the people of Franklin is my sole motivation."
Tasmanian poling analyst Kevin Bonham said that likelihood of Mr Abetz's election was high.
"He is a high profile name and the Liberal Franklin ticket does not have a lot of big names," Dr Bonham said.
"He is a serious contender."
Dr Bonham said that Mr Abetz was a likely Minister given his extensive experience.
"He will not be there to muck around on the backbench," he said.
Dr Bonham said he agreed that Mr Abetz was not in it for the money.
"He loves politics," Dr Bonham said.
Seven members are elected from each of Tasmania's five electoral divisions
Mr Abetz led the Tasmanian Senate ticket for the Liberal Party in elections in 1998, 2004, 2010 and 2016.
After being relegated to the number three position on the Liberal ticket for the 2022 election he ran a campaign encouraging voters to vote number 1 for him below the line on the Senate paper.
However, unlike Labor Senator Lisa Singh's successful campaign in 2016 which yielded 20,741 personal votes Mr Abetz fell short with 15,414 votes.
Nevertheless he outpolled fellow Liberals Jonathon Duniam (6683 votes) and Wendy Askew (1994) but was unable to overcome the effect of the 91, 503 above the line votes.
During his carer Mr Abetz was closely aligned with Prime Minister's John Howard and Tony Abbott. He was special Minister for State under Mr Howard from 2001 to 2006.
He was respectively deputy leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate between 2007 and 2013 after the victories of Rudd Government in 2007 and the Gillard Government in 2010.
Mr Abetz was Leader of Government in the Senate in the Abbott Government from 2013 until the ascension of Malcolm Turnbull on September 21, 2015.
He lost his position as Employment Minister when Mr Turnbull became prime minister and he filled the role of Committee chair for Department of Foreign Affairs legislation from 2019 to 2022 under Scott Morrison.
The pension payment was calculated by William Summers, a journalist with special interest in parliamentary pension schemes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.