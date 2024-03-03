'Never played in wind stronger' as Raiders earn rain-affected win

The Greater Northern Raiders overcame both the Duckworth-Lewis Stern system and Clarence in their last contest of the season.
Bowling Clarence out for 211 off 43 overs, the Raiders were 1-119 off 23 overs before the Southern rain took over and DLS calculations awarded them the win.
"It was very challenging, Sasha [Moloney] has been around a lot time and said 'I've never played in wind as strong as it was today'," coach Darren Simmonds said.
"It was an absolutely atrocious day, 13-14 degrees and about 50-60-kilometres an hour winds.
"Being our last game, we just wanted to enjoy the day for what it was, celebrate our season by finishing off on a good note."
Simmonds credited the bowling group's performance as they toiled hard.
Alice McLauchlan led the way with 3-29 off five overs as Ava Curtis (2-14), debutant Chloe Casey (1-6), Meg Radford (1-27), captain Moloney (1-33) and Monique Booth (1-38) took wickets.
"Gus [McLauchlan] was terrific for us, bowling her leggies ... she's turned to bowling spin this year and I think she's probably taken most or equal most wickets for us this year, which is good development for her game," Simmonds said.
"Mon Booth had to bowl in the wind today for the first time, which she hasn't had to do but she played her role for the team.
"Chloe Casey came in for her first game of the year today, she's changed to bowling off-spin mid-season and she bowled very well today."
McLauchlan backed up her strong bowling performance with 22 off 40 balls, while Emma Manix-Geeves continued her streak of 50-plus showings against Clarence.
She finished with 61 not out, which follows scores of 94*, 96 and 93* against the Kangaroos.
"EMG started to up the ante late like she does and was really starting to get going when the last shower came in," Simmonds said.
"Things were going along nicely, it's just a shame that the rain interfered as it did."
