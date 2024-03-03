The Examiner
Man in 'serious condition' after street assault

By Benjamin Seeder
March 3 2024
Police are seeking witnesses after a serious assault on a Hobart street. One man is in hospital in a serious condition, the other detained by Police. File photo
A 57 year-old man is in custody and a 62 year-old has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, following an assault on a Hobart street on Sunday morning.

