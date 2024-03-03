Man in 'serious condition' after street assault

A 57 year-old man is in custody and a 62 year-old has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, following an assault on a Hobart street on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 11am on Warwick Street, Hobart, after an altercation between the two men escalated.
Police arrived to find the older man in a serious condition, and took the 57 year-old into custody without incident.
An investigation has begun and police are requesting any witnesses to the incident to contact police.
