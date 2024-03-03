More than 200 trucks join convoy for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

Hundreds of big rigs hit the road today for the 41st annual Truck Run from Launceston to the Longford Showgrounds.
Hosted by the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, the event doubles as a fundraiser for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Committee member and prize coordinator Ros Bonner said this year's run saw a record-breaking turnout of well over 200 trucks, requiring an escort from emergency services.
"We've done a lot more advertising and word's got around," she said.
"But still, this is unbelievable."
Ms Bonner attributed a large part of the strong turnout to people's willingness to support the RFDS.
"Everybody needs them at some stage in their life, they're just a great charity to support," she said.
The truck run fundraises in a number of ways, including a gold coin donation for entry to the event at the showgrounds, two auctions and a raffle.
"And there's all the food vans that are onsite. They donate money to the RFDS out of their sales," Ms Bonner said.
"We gave the RFDS $30,000 last year. We would like to give them $40,000 this year."
