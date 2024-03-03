The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Belted by big bills? Candidate proposes way to ease cost of living squeeze

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
March 3 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franklin independent candidate Clare Glade-Wright. Supplied picture
Franklin independent candidate Clare Glade-Wright. Supplied picture

Tasmanians should be allowed to pay vehicle registrations in small, weekly instalments to help stop big bills crunching household budgets, a state election candidate says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.