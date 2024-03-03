Webster's big hit steals headlines as former Launceston teammates face off

Two of Tasmania's recent AFL draftees swapped Windsor Park for Moorabbin - battling it out in a pre-season contest.
Launceston duo Arie Schoenmaker and Colby McKercher went from teammates to opposition as St Kilda hosted North Melbourne on Sunday, March 3.
Both teenagers put in solid performances as Schoenmaker grabbed 14 disposals and 11 marks while it was 17 touches for McKercher but it was another Tasmanian that stole the headlines.
Defender Jimmy Webster was involved in a collision which removed North Melbourne co-captain Jye Simpkin from the game - collecting him late, which is due to come under the scrutiny of the match review officer.
Schoenmaker's performance earned some interesting praise from commentator Jack Riewoldt, saying he "doesn't die wondering".
Here are how the other Tasmanians went in their pre-season encounters.
Pick six in this year's draft, Sanders had a day out as he returned to his former home ground.
Playing at UTAS Stadium as his Bulldogs took on Hawthorn on Saturday night - Sanders collected 30 touches and earned high praise from forwards coach Matt Spangher.
He said Sanders was in the mix for a round one debut against Melbourne at the MCG on March 17.
"After tonight's showing, I'd say he's a pretty strong chance of playing," he said.
"Certainly he's done everything right to give himself the best chance.
"His attitude is first-rate, if it happens he certainly deserves the chance."
The former Eagle, Swan and Hawk spoke of Sanders' assets as a player.
"He's probably one of the more composed younger players I've seen. He certainly knows how to make the right decision with ball in hand which for many players takes a little while to happen," he said.
The Giants announced last month that Leake will miss several weeks with a quad strain.
Having had several soft-tissue injuries in the past, the 18-year-old first-round draft pick will be dealt with cautiously and won't return to full training until after the Giants' first match.
Adelaide's Chayce Jones was the best of the rest of the Tasmanians - collecting 19 touches in the Crows' strong win over West Coast.
Coming off the back of a career-best season after a move to the wing, Jones may take his game to the next level in 2024.
Elsewhere, premiership Pie Brody Mihocek collected 13 touches and a goal in the match against Richmond, which also saw fellow Coastal product Seth Campbell take to the field.
Yet to officially make his AFL debut, the former North Launceston player had nine touches and a behind.
Sanders wasn't the only Tasmanian Bulldog to take part against the Hawks as Liam Jones had nine touches in defence.
Fellow Apple Isle defenders Fremantle captain Alex Pearce and Geelong's Jake Kolodjashnij had 10 and four disposals respectively.
Kolodjashnij was on limited game time, playing 43 per cent, as was Gold Coast's Levi Casboult, who had three disposals in his 37 per cent time on ground.
Sydney's Robbie Fox kicked a goal in his six disposals, while Essendon's Jye Menzie had seven touches.
Lachlan Cowan was named in Carlton's squad but did not take to the field as was Hugh Greenwood in North Melbourne's.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.