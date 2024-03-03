'It's fan-fluffing-tastic': Cars for Kidz a memorable day for many

Hot rods and muscle cars of all shapes and sizes lined the carpark of the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania on Sunday, for the 19th annual Cars For Kidz event.
Started by former Targa driver Alan Stevenson, the event gives children with disabilities a unique opportunity to ride along in impressive cars, and aimed to inspire the next generation of racing lovers.
An accident left Mr Stevenson a quadriplegic in 2001, but it never stopped him from sharing his love of cars with the community.
"In 2005 we were doing Targa, and we thought there must be a lot of kids in a similar situation that I'm in, where they might be in a wheelchair," Mr Stevenson said.
"We thought they can't get to the cars, so why don't we bring the cars to them?
"I just want to put smiles on kid's faces, that's what it's all about."
Next to being a fun family day out, the event was something for the kids to remember.
"They might go to school on a Monday and someone can say they saw a mustang, and a disabled kid can say they rode in one," Mr Stevenson said.
Volunteer Renae Kolodziej has helped out for the past 16 years, and said they were getting through to a wider audience.
"We've got guys from Burnie and Ulverstone coming down just for the two hour event," Ms Kolodziej said.
"To see the kids' faces when they get out of the car ... it's just fan-fluffing-tastic."
