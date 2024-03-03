The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's fan-fluffing-tastic': Cars for Kidz a memorable day for many

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 4 2024 - 7:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant Sutton and Jemma Guy (12) from Launceston at Cars For Kidz. Picture by Craig George
Grant Sutton and Jemma Guy (12) from Launceston at Cars For Kidz. Picture by Craig George

Hot rods and muscle cars of all shapes and sizes lined the carpark of the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania on Sunday, for the 19th annual Cars For Kidz event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.