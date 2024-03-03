Liberals 'squandered' chance to close state economic gap, claims economist

The economic gulf between Tasmania and the mainland is the widest it has been since the current series of records began in 1989, according to leading independent economist Saul Eslake.
As the election campaign stretched into its third week on Thursday, Mr Eslake seemingly launched a scathing attack on the government's economic management, saying it squandered opportunities at reforms that would have narrowed Tasmania's underperformance.
"What is clear is that the opportunities to undertake the sort of reforms that would have helped to narrow the huge gaps between Tasmania's economic performance and that of the rest of Australia ... were squandered," Mr Eslake told a Committee for Economic Development of Australia conference on February 29.
In 2022-23, Tasmania's per-capita Gross State Product was $70,838 - 27.25 per cent below the national average of $97,435.
"All the data seem to suggest that Tasmania is on the cusp of repeating another cycle similar to what we had in the 1990s... of slowing population growth leading to slower economic growth leading to more working age Tasmanians leaving," Mr Eslake said.
Without naming the Liberal government, Mr Eslake blamed the state's underperformance on a failure to seize key reform opportunities when the government held a parliamentary majority and when the state was out-performing on most indicators during and after the COVID period.
"And now that opportunity seems to have gone," he said.
"We had a government that had political capital - but refused to spend it. We had a government which was competent at 'minding the store' - but had no interest in building a 'bigger or better' store."
He pointed to the large differential in population growth between Tasmania and mainland states.
Whereas the national population as a whole grew by 2.4 per cent in 2022-2023 - the fastest rate in 54 years - Tasmania's population stagnated, with 0.3 per cent growth over the same period.
"Almost 2,600 more Tasmanians moved to the mainland in 2022-23 than mainlanders moved to Tasmania - the largest net outflow across Bass Strait since 1998-99."
It was a dramatic reversal from just a few years ago, when mainlanders were moving to the state in droves.
In the five years from 2016-2017 through to 2020-2021, 2,533 more mainlanders moved to Tasmania than Tasmanians moved to the mainland each year, on average.
"It's not clear what has caused this," he said.
"It could simply be that Tasmanian housing is no longer cheap relative to housing on the mainland, as it traditionally has been, while most other things are more expensive here than on the mainland.
With average [Tasmanian] wages still being 10-15% lower than on the mainland, 'cost of living' pressures could be encouraging Tasmanians to leave and deterring mainlanders from moving here, Mr Eslake said.
Mr Eslake said the government's key missed opportunity was reforming the state's "woefully under-performing school education system".
"Tasmania has the lowest proportion of adults with a uni degree ... and the highest with nothing beyond Year 10," he said.
"And this isn't changing.
"Tasmania's retention rate from Year 10 to Year 12 of 71.4 per cent in 2023, is the lowest of any jurisdiction except the NT and further below the national average of 79.5 per cent than it has been at any time since 2017."
The proportion of students who attained a year 12 certificate compared to the potential number who could have attained it was just 53 per cent - 21 percentage points below the national average, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.