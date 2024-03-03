Annual Launceston book sale raises thousands for library needs

About 1500 book lovers descended on St Ailbes Hall on Saturday to prowl through a wide variety of books, with genres ranging from science-fiction, fantasy, romance and more.
Hosted by Friends of the Launceston Library, the annual event is an important fundraiser for the Launceston Library to fund equipment and keep its events going.
Friends of the Launceston Library member Prue McCausland said they raised about $16,000 this year.
"The book sale raises funds for all things to do with the Launceston Library and local libraries," Ms McCausland said.
She said it raised money for their publishing program which published books on local history, as well as their Live at the Library program, which pays for local musicians to come and play at the Launceston Library two Saturdays a month.
"We provide a lot of equipment the library needs for children's and holiday's programs," Ms McCausland said.
She said it was encouraging to see so many young people take an interest in reading.
"That was the constant comment on the day, people are saying books and reading are going out of date but there were people stocking up and buying books," Ms McCausland said.
"It was particularly lovely to see children coming in and getting lots of children's books, picture books; that kind of thing.
"We had a good range this year of that and they nearly all got sold."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.