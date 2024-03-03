'Fair' compo for farmers: Liberals' farm policy gains industry support

Tasmania's farming lobby has given its seal of approval to the Liberals' agriculture policy, which includes "fair" compensation for land owners affected by plans to build new power lines over farmland and a $1.5 million package to boost farm training.
TasFarmers president Ian Sauer said it was important that the government developed a long-term strategy and avoided "short-term" sugar hit policies.
"We're pleased the government read our package, consulted with stakeholders and has thrown its support behind the industry during this election campaign to assist Tasmanian primary producers," he said.
The Liberals' $27.7 million agriculture election platform featured a key proposal for a new wool training school in Campbell Town to support shearers, wool handlers and classers.
The industry has been warning of a critical skills shortage in those trades for some time.
Mr Sauer also welcomed the policy to offer compensation to landowners affected by the North West Transmission Development - the $1.5 billion project to construct new power transmission lines throughout the region.
"We applaud the government for taking landholders seriously and agreeing to work with farmers to come up with a fairer and more equitable model," Mr Sauer said.
The NWTD project has stoked fears among farmers in the North-West that parcels of their land would be forcibly acquired, or that construction of new power lines would disrupt long-established farms.
Mr Saurer also a number of concerns raised by the industry had been addressed in the Liberals' agriculture policy.
"Reducing red tape, improving education pathways starting with Tasmanian's first 'wool school', and investing further into the Strategic Industry Partnership Program are all foundation building.
"These initiatives are value-adding and forward-thinking, it's things link changing the planning scheme to allow farmers to build accommodation for workers that will help us grow."
TasFarmers is targeting industry growth from $2.6 billion in farmgate value to $10 billion by 2050.
TasFarmers was also "reassured" by the government's focus on biosecurity, irrigation and animal welfare.
"We urge all political parties to continue to engage in meaningful discussion."
