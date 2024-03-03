Off on a technicality: Conduct complaint against Joe Pentridge dismissed

A code of conduct complaint brought against Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge by former chief executive officer Michael Stretton has been dismissed.
Cr Pentridge said the complaint - raised after he carried out unauthorised building work - was frivolous, and an attempt to "silence" him.
This is the second complaint brought against Cr Pentridge in recent months, and one brought by Gorge Hotel developers JAC Group for an unrelated matter was upheld in September 2023.
The new complaint was brought later that year after an email exchange between Cr Pentridge and City of Launceston council general manager for infrastructure and assets - now acting chief executive - Shane Eberhardt.
Cr Pentridge, acting in his capacity as owner of Holly Pty Ltd, repaired damage to a council-owned footpath near one of his properties at Mowbray.
The works were not authorised by the council, nor did Cr Pentridge seek a permit.
The councillor said his motives were good, as he claimed to have damaged the footpath and sought to fix the problem himself before somebody injured themselves.
In response to a letter sent by Mr Eberhardt advising him the work was non-compliant, a letter signed by Cr Pentridge said the council manager was damaging his reputation "with your outrageous accusations".
The complaint was made on three grounds, alleging the letter from Cr Pentridge breached the council's code of conduct in the following ways:
A panel comprising Jill Taylor, Liz Gillam and Graeme Jones dismissed the third part of the complaint as they found Cr Pentridge was not representing the council as an elected representative.
The other parts of the complaint were deemed worthy of further investigation, as Cr Pentridge "was not treating the recipient of his correspondence with respect".
The complaint brought by Mr Stretton cited two precedent cases, where code of conduct complaints against councillors who claimed to be acting in a private capacity were upheld.
After reviewing the evidence, the panel found while Cr Pentridge's language in the letters was "robust" he was clearly acting as a private citizen.
"The panel acknowledges the tone of Mr Pentridge's letter was robust in expression and bordering on being rude and offensive in part," they wrote.
"Furthermore, the panel is of the view that any elected member when communicating with their council on all matters, even those not directly attributed to their role as a councillor should be aware of the health and safety impact such a communication may have on council employees.
"In the final analysis, however, by writing the letter dated 15 August 2023 to Mr Eberhardt, ... as a private citizen and business owner this action was not covered within the scope outlined above."
The panel ultimately dismissed the complaint.
Speaking with The Examiner Cr Pentridge acknowledged the letter was "blunt" and sent in his name, but said it was drafted by somebody else.
He claimed council administrators sought to stifle his opposition to council policies and procedures.
"There was never a legitimate case at all," Cr Pentridge said.
"This was just another attempt to try and silence me because I've been a critic.
"I believe that I have been elected by the people of this community to represent them, not support the administration."
Councillors are expected to receive the code of conduct panel's report at their upcoming meeting on March 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.