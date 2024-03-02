Durhams finish season with upset victory over finals-bound outfit

Since Legana coach Dean Hawkins said "we can beat anyone", he has been 66 per cent correct.
Playing three finals-bound sides in three weeks, the Durhams defeated Evandale Panthers and lost to Longford before bettering Trevallyn on Saturday, March 2.
The home side bowled Trevallyn out for 169, despite the best efforts of captain Matthew Kerrison's 61, before getting the runs seven wickets down with six overs remaining.
Several batters chipped in as opener Oliver Hadley top-scored with 33, Robindeep Singh got the side across the line with 29* and former skipper Dylan Sharman made a run-a-ball 21.
Kerrison's score was backed up by Clayde White's 23 and Daniel Smith's 22 off 20 balls.
With the ball, Legana's Aaron Dusatouy and Nathan Van Noord set the tone before Singh followed with 2-25.
Trevallyn's Smith, Anthony Johnstone, Sean Barry, Nick Garwood, Drew Clark and Kerrison all took singular wickets.
Across at Perth, Evandale accounted for their regional rivals by 60 runs.
Batting first, the Panthers made 7-177 with the top order of Mark Cooper (47), Doug Ryan (20) and captain-coach Jonty Manktelow (55) setting a platform.
However, Perth's bowlers pegged them back late in the innings by taking 4-27 as Matthew Walton took 2-22 and Chris Collins 2-37.
Unfortunately for the home side, they lost wickets in clumps throughout the chase as contributions from Jake Smith (14) and Walton (18) looked like being their best.
That was until number nine Matthew Rigby chipped in with 36 off 39 balls.
Jacob Walker, who impressed with an eight-wicket haul a fortnight ago, took 3-31 as spinner Sam McLean tidily took 2-16 off eight and Josh Crase 2-9 off four.
