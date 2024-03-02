Agfest site, Campbell Town among winners in $28m farming package

A new Campbell Town 'wool school' and upgrades to the home of Agfest feature in the Liberal Party's $27.7 million agriculture policy.
Central to the package is a commitment to fairly compensate those affected by a major energy project.
"We're going to work in partnerships with Tasfarmers and farmers themselves to ensure that every farmer that is impacted by key infrastructure - such as the North West Transmission Development line - will be fairly compensated and recognised for the fact that their land is supporting Tasmania's future and a growing economy," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
The government will provide $1.5 million to help the Midland Agriculture Association establish a $1.5 million wool school at the Campbell Town Showgrounds.
The state-of-the-art facility would support shearers, wool handlers and classers, and help address skill shortages in the industry.
Agfest and Party in the Paddock venue Quercus Park is also set to benefit from a $350,000 contribution towards a permanent, multi-use structure.
The package also includes $3.2 million for the RSPCA and $500,000 towards cat management in the West and North-West.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.