'Children are in unsafe situations': Greens seek to expand child safety workforce

The Greens say they will expand the state's cohort of social workers, reducing an "intolerable" workload and giving children in care the attention they need.
Candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol said problems in Tasmania's child safety sector "can't be fixed overnight" and the party was eager to work across party lines on the issue.
"We know that children are in unsafe situations, and staff are going through extreme difficulties doing their jobs," Ms Rosol said.
"We're in this situation because the Liberals have failed to invest in child safety services for the past 10 years. Investment is needed now to make a difference as soon as we can."
Ms Rosol said the move away from individual case managers to rotating teams - a policy implemented to address staffing shortages in the sector - was creating worse outcomes for children in care and staff.
While she had not dealt with teams herself, Ms Rosol said she had been in a similar situation as a foster carer where she dealt with six individual case managers over four years.
"There was no time to develop relationships with case managers, and to get to know each other and for them to understand the children in my care," she said.
"We frequently had appointments pushed out because emergencies came up that the case manager had to go to.
"If a child is in a stable situation they still have needs, they still need to be heard. Children are missing out on things like healthcare, or education opportunities, mental healthcare because case managers don't have time to keep up with all of that."
Under the policy an additional 40 child safety officers would be recruited each year until 2030, resulting in an extra 240 officers employed at a cost of $46.64 million.
A further $1 million is budgeted for $10,000 annual gratitude payments, to be paid to child safety workers until caseloads return to safe levels, and $1.3 million for policy updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.