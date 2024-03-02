The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Children are in unsafe situations': Greens seek to expand child safety workforce

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
March 3 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol launched a policy that would result in 240 child safety officers recruited by 2030. Picture by Paul Scambler
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol launched a policy that would result in 240 child safety officers recruited by 2030. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Greens say they will expand the state's cohort of social workers, reducing an "intolerable" workload and giving children in care the attention they need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.