Council eager to help stop vandalism at Westbury's iconic cricket oval

Ending the vandalism at one of the North's much-loved cricket grounds is something Meander Valley Council wants to play a key role in.
But the council stopped short of saying it would take ownership of the Ingamells Oval centre square full-time on top of its current duties.
It was an idea raised by frustrated Westbury Shamrocks president Michael Claxton following the vandalism which occurred on the night of Tuesday, February 27.
"With the young grass, you need to be here all the time watering it. We haven't got the people to do that," he told The Examiner this week.
The centre square adjacent to the pitch was roughed up by what appears to be bike tracks. The damage to the pitch was minimal.
Claxton said it was just the latest vandalism incident.
Volunteers weekly prepare the centre square and pitch for the high-level Cricket North competition and it significantly increased their workload this week.
The council currently maintains the fields and buildings at Ingamells Oval, among other duties related to the upkeep of the facility.
It collaborates closely with the club to ensure the facilities are maintained to a high standard, including undertaking the preparation of the centre square wicket before cricket season.
Council general manager Jonathan Harmey said council would work with the Shamrocks to assist in reducing vandalism in the future.
"Meander Valley Council remains committed to working collaboratively with the Shamrocks Cricket Club, other residents, and stakeholders to address the challenges around the recreational use of Ingamells Oval," he said.
"We appreciate the community's support and understanding as we continue to strive for equitable solutions that benefit all users of this valued recreational facility."
Claxton, on Thursday, expressed concern the centre square could be vandalised again before the weekend's play, highlighting the live nature of issue.
The top-of-the-table Shamrocks are hosting South Launceston this fortnight in a two-dayer.
Harmey outlined what could be done in the meantime.
"It is unfortunate when vandalism occurs to public infrastructure, particularly being so close to the club's upcoming finals, coupled with all the ongoing effort the club's volunteers have made to the wicket during the season," he said.
"In the interim, we will encourage the Shamrocks to utilise the ropes we have provided to them for a barrier around the centre square to deter the public from accessing that section of the oval."
While the rope seems a strong solution, Claxton pointed out this week that strategy hadn't worked in the past.
