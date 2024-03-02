The Examiner
Health

Liberals promise largest LGH emergency department upgrade 'since 1981'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
March 3 2024 - 5:45am
The Liberals have promised to double the size of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department if they win a majority. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian Liberals have promised to nearly double the size of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department should the party win majority government.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

