Liberals promise largest LGH emergency department upgrade 'since 1981'

The Tasmanian Liberals have promised to nearly double the size of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department should the party win majority government.
The proposed $53 million redevelopment would nearly double the size of the existing floor space at the site according to Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who said it would "meet the increasing demand today, and into the future".
"This will be the single biggest renovation of the emergency department since it was built over four decades ago in 1981, expanding the ED across two floors," Mr Rockliff said.
The expansion would boost the Liberal's current stage two redevelopment of the LGH - a 10-year upgrade to facilities - from $580 to $633 million.
The proposal would expand into levels two and three of the hospital and include new emergency medical unit (for patients who will be discharged within 24 hours) and a new acute medical unit (for patients who need several days' admission).
It would also include an expanded fast track area, a new waiting area and a revamped public entrance.
Tasmanian emergency departments currently have some of the longest wait times in the country.
The state government's management of emergency departments was scrutinised earlier this year in the form of an independent review that led to a much-criticised action plan from the Liberals to address concerns.
But Mr Rockliff said his party was committed to building a better health system as a cornerstone of their election drive.
Last year, approximately 47,000 patients presented to the LGH emergency department, a number Mr Rockliff said will only increase.
"Every single element of the expansion will help to lower waiting times and improve health outcomes for every local needing emergency care at the LGH," he said.
"We know that there's still more work to do."
Mr Rockliff and Health Minister Guy Barnett said detailed planning on the upgraded emergency department would start immediately should a majority Liberal government be elected.
Construction would begin in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.