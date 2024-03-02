The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Launceston's Ryley Sanders "a pretty strong chance" of AFL round one debut

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 2 2024 - 10:49pm, first published 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston product Ryley Sanders playing for Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Craig George
North Launceston product Ryley Sanders playing for Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Craig George

Like him or loath him, Jack Ginnivan was the name on everyone's lips at UTAS Stadium on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.