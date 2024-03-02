Launceston's Ryley Sanders "a pretty strong chance" of AFL round one debut

Like him or loath him, Jack Ginnivan was the name on everyone's lips at UTAS Stadium on Saturday night.
It was only a practice game but he did what Jack Ginnivan does as one of the AFL's biggest characters.
He kicked goals, brought unique celebrations and scrapped with opposition players.
No cheer was louder than when he kicked his two goals and the Launceston crowd would have loved to see him kick 10. You could be forgiven for forgetting the Bulldogs surged away in the second half to win 17.17 (119) to 9.8 (62).
Fellow Hawks forward Luke Breust provided insight into Ginnivan's impact so far since joining from Collingwood.
"He's a character, his gets under the oppo's skin and he's certainly got some tricks around goal which I love," he said.
"So being a fellow forward, I'll be able to learn a lot off him and hopefully he can learn a little bit off me as well this year.
"The thing I like about Jack is he works hard, he's actually a bit more of a quieter character off the field.
"He did really well tonight, he always dangerous and always gets shots on goal."
The 6.10pm start time, which is unique for Launceston games during the regular or pre-season, attracted about 3000 people.
And many were there to see North Launceston product Ryley Sanders in his first hit-out for the Bulldogs in front of his home crowd.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who hails from one of Launceston's great footy families, was taken at pick six in the 2023 AFL draft.
Sporting longs socks and traditional black-coloured boots, the Bulldogs' number nine was busy throughout the match with 30 touches.
Forwards coach Matt Spangher was impressed by his performance and said he was in the mix for a round one debut against Melbourne at the MCG on March 17.
"After tonight's showing, I'd say he's a pretty strong chance of playing," he said.
"Certainly he's done everything right to give himself the best chance.
"His attitude is first-rate, if it happens he certainly deserves the chance."
Spangher felt Sanders had a great game and handled playing in front of his home crowd well.
He spoke of his assets as a player. "He's probably one of the more composed younger players I've seen. He certainly knows how to make the right decision with ball in hand which for many players takes a little while to happen," he said.
It was a match featuring some of the game's biggest stars including the Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli and Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis and James Sicily.
Hawthorn will play Essendon in the opening round of the season on March 16 at the MCG.
The Hawks will play four matches in Launceston again this season with their opponents St Kilda (round nine), Greater Western Sydney (round 13), Fremantle (round 18) and North Melbourne (round 24).
