'Policy of violence': Liberals' tough crime stance slammed

The Liberal Party has taken flak for its "tough on crime" stance, however Premier Jeremy Rockliff has defended a proposed crackdown on crime.
The suite of initiatives, including "Post and Boast" laws, a commitment to hiring 60 new police officers and a permanent "strikeforce" targeting serial criminals - including youth offenders - was announced by Police Minister Felix Ellis on March 1.
Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean said while such announcements made for good press, they did nothing to solve the issues that led to youth crime.
"It is incumbent on us as adults to ensure that when an issue like 'youth crime' is raised publicly, it is done so responsibly, acknowledges the complexity of the issue and does no harm to children and young people," Ms McLean said.
"It is disappointing that punitive tough on crime rhetoric is being promulgated after the recent Commission of Inquiry (COI) in Tasmania which demonstrated irrefutably that our systems have failed to protect children and to keep them safe from harm."
Independent candidate for Bass Jack Davenport said the crackdown was a "policy of violence", and was completely at odds with a commitment by the government to close the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
"Yesterday's disgraceful 'juvenile justice' announcement by the Liberals has left victim-survivors distraught and potentially traumatised," he said.
"Ashley Children's Prison is being weaponised, and perhaps it is more convenient for some politicians if it remains open indefinitely. That can't happen.
"Most political parties have accepted the Commission of Inquiry's recommendations in full, so they're all 'committed' to its closure. What's more important is setting early closure as a non-negotiable for confidence and supply."
Labor leader Rebecca White also attacked the policy, calling the language used "appalling" and claiming that, if elected, her party would strike the right balance on youth crime.
"If they had any conviction at all, they would be working with organisations and the police service to work directly with those youth who are known, to make sure that we understand what's going on in their life to reduce crime and to keep our community safe," she said.
"Nobody wants to see any worker put at risk because of crime in our community, but we have to be sensible about how we approach this and what we saw yesterday from the Liberal Party was, frankly, quite appalling."
On Saturday, March 2 Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he made "no apologies" for the policy, repeating claims Tasmanians had "a gutful" of youth crime.
"What I'm looking at is implementing 191 recommendations and leading the nation when it comes to protecting our children and ensuring the safety of children and young people," he said.
"What I'm also about is responding to key concerns in the community around crime and youth crime.
"I make no apologies for supporting our victims of crime and cleaning up what is concerning to Tasmanians."
