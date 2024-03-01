Weekly wrap: Plenty of news outside of the political storm

G'day readers,
It is week three of the election, but we have had plenty going outside of politics.
Our new cadet reporter, Annika Rhoades, attended a fiery meeting at the Beauty Point caravan park this week. Annika reports residents fear eviction after reports of non-compliance with planning, building and plumbing regulations.
Our other cadet, Saree Salter, tells us a well-known alternative education school in Launceston might close if the Department of Education cannot provide support.
In footy news, Josh Partridge tells us how the assistant principal at Riverside High School will look to lead the Bombers to premiership glory in 2024.
Joe Colbrook tells us how a defendant claimed he "didn't want to hear about it" and attempted to leave the dock when his charges were read out in court this week. Joe tells us how it all ended up for the accused.
And back to politics (sorry). Do you think if Tasmanians vote for it, we should give minority government a chance to succeed? I explored the theme in my opinion piece this week.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
And remember to comment beneath the stories on our website.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
