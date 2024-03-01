Labor releases its plan to catch chronic illness earlier

Tasmanians will have better access to free general health checks if Labor can establish its plan to expand nursing resources at 23 community health centres across the state.
The party plan to employ 46 additional community health nurses who will be able to:
The additional nurses are to be appointed at community health centres in Kings Meadows, Ravenswood, Longford, Westbury, Swansea and the Central Highlands.
In a joint statement, Labor leader Rebecca White and party health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the measures would ensure that potential chronic illness or disease could be caught earlier, allow palliative care patients to return home sooner and remove pressure from our public hospital system.
They said the party in government would also immediately review all community nursing positions, including Child Health and Parenting Service positions, to ensure salary and conditions were competitive with other states.
The policy is costed at $4.4 million and is part of a wider regional health policy, which includes recruiting 21 new permanent paramedics and 215 extra health care workers including rural generalists, nurse practitioners, nurses and allied health professionals.
