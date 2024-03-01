2024 election: What voters think of the major party leaders

Three weeks down, three weeks to go. It's been 18 days since the state election was called and the March 23 polling date is drawing near.
With nominations closing on February 29, every candidate is now locked in and campaigning for their electorates.
Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White face additional pressure as the heads of their parties, so The Examiner hit the streets to ask residents what they thought of the leaders.
Rocherlea woman Trish Mance said the two MPs were "probably neck and neck" with each other.
"I don't mind Rockliff, I don't know much about Rebecca White," she said.
"I'm sort of divided, I think probably a lot of people are."
James Brown from Exeter said Mr Rockliff and Ms White didn't particularly stand out.
Launceston woman Tania Hawk agreed, adding that she felt she wasn't well-informed on the matter.
"I don't really know, because I just don't watch enough news and current affairs to keep track of it," she said.
"I don't think either of them stand out."
Shirley Paisley was more confident with her knowledge of the MPs.
"I think they're both doing well to their own parties," she said.
