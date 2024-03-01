Police find human remains while investigating East Coast house fire

Police say they have found human remains while investigating a house fire on Tasamania's East Coast.
Formal identification of the remains is yet to be conducted, however police said in a statement investigators believed the deceased was the resident of the house on Gordon Street, Swansea.
Police said they and other emergency services were called to the fire about 9.20am on Wednesday, February 28.
The property was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived, and the house was completely destroyed.
Investigations into the blaze remain ongoing, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Police said the remains were found during a search of the property on March 1.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner, and police offered their condolences to the person's family and loved ones.
