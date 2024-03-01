Mona Foma's 'Cataract Crescendo' to bring the bash back to the Basin

"They've only played three shows in the last two decades," said Ritchie, the Violent Femmes' founding bassist and Mona Foma's artistic director.
"I gave them the option of playing Hobart or Launceston, and they said Launceston. I mean, why wouldn't you want to play here? Look at it: it's unbelievable."
Thousands are expected to descend on The Gorge event, a "crescendo" free concert headlined by TISM at First Basin, who will join acts like Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Mulga Bore and Launceston's own Grace Chia.
The event starts "nice and early" at the Gorge with Morning Meditation at Fairy Dell where local musicians will play "meditative sets" before Chia takes to the stage in the late afternoon.
Chia is teaming up with Hobart group FFLORA - which Ritchie jested would bridge that "disastrous gap" between North and South Tasmania - followed by Aboriginal musicians Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band, then TISM.
"It's a balance between what we're doing here and what we did in Hobart, but I think we needed something special [for here] and we've been able to get it," Ritchie said.
"The music will be excellent and the theatre will be even better."
And Ritchie didn't count out any guest appearances from him on stage at The Gorge either.
"We expect only good vibes and good music on Saturday, and maybe I'll have a little swim," he said.
"But you never know, I may play."
The festival, Mona's 16-year-running summer answer to the recently cancelled Dark Mofo, has been running in Hobart since mid-January.
Only a select set of Launceston events are running compared with numbers in previous years, a trend of paring back its northern offering since the end of the three-year deal to move the festival to Launceston in 2018.
But the event is still expected to invigorate the local economy - the crowd is capped at 3500 but will draw plenty of southern visitors regardless - and City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said it had other impacts, too.
"It's just incredible to see how Mona Foma continues to evolve and continues to use unique spaces, spaces that you won't see around the world with this sort of lineup," Cr Garwood said.
"I can't wait to see the vibrance that's brought back through into Launceston and how that continues to invigorate our art sector and inspire people from every level from every point of talent.
"If we can find more opportunities [to have big events in Cataract Gorge] too, we're absolutely open to those conversations."
And Ritchie - quipping that the "mayor looks more like a rockstar" than himself - was eager to keep the Gorge events and relationship with council growing, saying Mona Foma was looking to go bigger with shows in the space - possibly more concerts - pending the results of this outing.
"We haven't done a concert here so this is going to be new to us, but there was a tradition here of people coming out and really rocking and having a good time at concerts," Ritchie said.
"We intend to revive that and even expand it."
The full lineup and tickets for Mona Foma 2024 are available at the Mona Foma's website.
