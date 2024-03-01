Back in the nineties, Gunners Arms Tavern owner Adrian Singline was a regular at the pub he would one day call his own.
''I liked the place so much I had to buy it,'' Mr Singline said.
He and wife Alecia took over the tavern 10 years ago and have never looked back.
Mr Singline said although the pub is only two blocks out of town there is a ''country pub feel''.
He said they have been ''really lucky'', especially in hospitality, to have committed employees.
''We've had great long-term staff - that's a big part of it,'' Mr Singline said.
''People come in and they know the person behind the bar, and the bar staff know every regular's favourite drink.
''We've got your Guinness nearly ready by the time you walk in the door.''
''That's pretty special for a business."
Mr and Mrs Singline said they received ''some very important lessons'' from previous owners when they took over.
''When we first got craft beers on tap people kept telling me that no one would drink them and my money would be wasted,'' Mr Singline said.
''Now craft options are very much the norm, if you have more than five or six taps you've got to have a couple of craft beers too.''
