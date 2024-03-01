The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We've got your Guinness nearly ready by the time you walk in the door'

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian and Alecia Singline of the Gunners Arms Hotel, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Adrian and Alecia Singline of the Gunners Arms Hotel, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Back in the nineties, Gunners Arms Tavern owner Adrian Singline was a regular at the pub he would one day call his own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.