Positive parkrun community at forefront of Aitken's long-running service

A lot has changed for Amanda Aitken throughout her 10 years at Launceston parkrun.
Attending for the first time in February 2014, she at the time a stay-at-home mum and is now working her "dream role" as a health promotion officer.
After three years as event director and then 84 weekends as run director, Aitken stepped down from the latter role on Saturday, February 24.
Despite a long time volunteering for the weekly run, she was more than happy to hand over the reins - saying it "doesn't belong to a single person".
"It's not a long time at parkrun before you realise that it doesn't run without volunteers," she said.
"I just thought it would be a really good opportunity to step up and do what they call the core volunteering team - there was about six of us.
"It was just really appealing, it looked like fun - you get to organise the event every week and it is [really fun]."
Aitken said it was "always the people" that kept her coming back, enjoying standing at the start-finish line and seeing the variety of participants.
"What's amazing about parkrun is often it's the same amount of effort that's being expended by these 14-minute runners as it is from a 50-minute walker, especially if they're chasing a PB.
"The thing too is getting to know those people over the years, of the 400 runners that we had on Saturday, I reckon I could have named 200 of them.
"Getting to know who they are and why they come every week is what keeps you going."
From Aitken's first event - the centre's 62nd - to Saturday's, which was the 549th, the Launceston parkrun has grown from 182 people to 418.
The amount of parkruns in the North of the state has also grown, with one at Riverside (Windsor), Westbury and Prospect (Kate Reed).
Volunteering in the fun-run community has also had a drastic impact on Aitken's professional career.
"The benefit of the transferable skills that I've learnt during this role ... the people management, the public speaking, the administration, the organisation - these are all things I've learned through parkrun and have really contributed to making sure I'm in my dream role," she said.
Aitken was quick to thank the group of volunteers around her, as well as her family - especially husband John - for being so supportive during her time as both event and race director.
