The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Positive parkrun community at forefront of Aitken's long-running service

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 1 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Aitken's family of Percy, Lauren, Peggy, herself, Anna and John. Front - Lui and Evie (dog). Picture supplied.
Amanda Aitken's family of Percy, Lauren, Peggy, herself, Anna and John. Front - Lui and Evie (dog). Picture supplied.

A lot has changed for Amanda Aitken throughout her 10 years at Launceston parkrun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.