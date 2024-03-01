Call for honesty on political donations in antique gun promises

Questions are being raised about why the Liberal party chose to undercut a police decision to tighten laws on antique guns, with one advocate suggesting political donations as the driving force.
Gun Control Australia vice president Roland Browne is calling on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to disclose what funding, if any, is received by the Liberal party from shooting groups and families.
"There is no way of knowing how many of these gun owners there are in Tasmania, but say it is 500, how did 500 antique gun owners have the clout to get the Liberal party to completely undermine their police commissioner, and take away her authority, and humiliate her," Mr Browne said.
"My question is, what sort of donation have they made to the Liberal party for that change in policy?"
A Liberal Party spokesperson said its policies were not influenced by anything except the best interests of Tasmanians.
"All election donations will be disclosed as per the legislative requirements."
Tasmania Police made a decision in January to remove an exemption in the state's firearm laws that allowed anyone to own antique guns without being licensed, and for the guns not to be registered.
Under the changes the licensing, registration and storage requirements applied to all firearms in Tasmania apply for all antique guns.
Following the changes, Shooters Union Australia called on shooters, collectors and military enthusiasts in Tasmania to inform the police minister and commissioner of their outrage about the changes.
"Politely tell Ms Adams and Mr Ellis you are outraged by this decision, which is not only unreasonable and draconian, but that you are absolutely disgusted by the lack of consultation and the secretive way it has been decided/enacted," the union said.
"And state you wish the exemption to be immediately reinstated, with a view to enshrining it in legislation at the earliest available opportunity."
Weeks later the Liberals promised to bring back the exemption as part of its election commitments and cancel any licensing requirements, with Labor matching the commitments.
Both parties want to reinstate the exemption despite the capability of antique guns being used as weapons, and despite its use as a legal loophole for not registering older guns, some of which are capable of taking cartridge ammunition.
At the time, Braddon Liberal candidate Felix Ellis said the party was committed to backing the Tasmanian way of life.
"And supporting antique firearms, collectors and families who might have them as heirlooms," he said.
"So we've set up an interim process and now we've committed to a new legislative framework so we can better support our antique firearm owners all around Tasmania."
Labor leader Rebecca White said Liberals should have been focused on "key stakeholders" before the election campaign
She labelled their commitment "confusing", adding that they were "finally listening to those who own antique firearms".
