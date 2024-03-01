Yeltuor Launceston reopens after 'transformative' six month renovations

One of Launceston's longest-serving businesses has reopened after six months of major renovations that transformed the 1866 heritage building's interior.
Women's clothing store Yeltuor has been fully refurbished to bring its offering "in line with the level of global cities".
Owner Daylan James - who has owned the Charles Street business for roughly eight of its 50-plus year history - said the store's reopening in late February was a "fulfilment of its potential".
"From the moment I stepped into the store, I knew that it could be a special space for customers," Mr James said.
"I really felt that there's such a really loyal customer base, we wanted to give Launceston a retail space that would match the level that you might get in other capital cities.
"Now we've achieved that."
The retail space was completely gutted during the six-month renovation, with major changes including the removal of a set of stairs and the repositioning of changing rooms.
The work was completed by local builders GLB Constructions with architectural design courtesy of Melbourne firm Mills Gorman.
New features have been added to those vacated spaces, including a natural light atrium where the stairwell once stood and a full storage wall for jeans.
Those customer-facing changes have opened up the building and made the space more accessible according to Mr James, who also said it had positive consequences for the business' operational side with storage.
Plenty of shoppers were enticed by the business' newly green-painted facade when the refurbished Yeltuor reopened on February 20 with late-night shopping.
"It's only been a couple of weeks but the feedback has been lovely and our figures have improved from prior to the renovation," Mr James said.
"I think that's a testament to the new relaxed, welcoming feel."
