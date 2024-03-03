The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Swift should leave a nest egg for endangered parrots after tour

By Letters to the Editor
March 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader thinks Taylor Swift should make common cause with another type of 'Swiftie' - the swift parrot. File picture
One reader thinks Taylor Swift should make common cause with another type of 'Swiftie' - the swift parrot. File picture

WHILE Taylor Swift is spreading her musical magic in Australia, she may well be made aware of some feathered Swifties who, unlike her, are critically endangered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.