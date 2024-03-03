Swift should leave a nest egg for endangered parrots after tour

WHILE Taylor Swift is spreading her musical magic in Australia, she may well be made aware of some feathered Swifties who, unlike her, are critically endangered.
Southern Tasmania's Zoo Doo is to be commended for its proposal to build a Swift Parrot Conservation Breeding Centre.
It would be excellent if a nest egg from a highly successful tour could assist with this project.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
HOW is it that Conservatives like Bolsonaro (The Examiner, February 27) Trump, Milei, etc. are labelled "far right" while Socialists/Communists like Lula are "left of centre"?
I won't hold my breath waiting for your explanation. Or is it just blatant bias?
Mark Furnell, Poatina
PRIOR to Corona vaccine mandates being introduced, I was a rusted-on Labour Green Progressive candidate supporter for over 40 years.
However, like many people adversely affected by unfair, unethical, and unscientific vaccine mandates, I now find myself congratulating the Tasmanian Liberal leader for endorsing Dr Sladden as a quality candidate entitled to her views.
It should not be controversial that a Doctor and patient should have a private and sensible discussion about what's best for the individual.
That's what informed consent used to be like before mandates made it a punishable and a job losing offence to look after your own health, with or without a consultation from a doctor. I congratulate her wholeheartedly on her courage and ethical principles.
These are the real values we would be voting for, rather than lackey backbenchers toeing the party line.
Contrast the utterly absurd comments in your paper from Labour MP Dean Winter demonising candidates and misrepresenting the ATAGI advice.
Most healthy people are in fact now NOT recommended to be boosted anywhere in Australia.
The 30 percent of the population who were coercively forced into taking new experimental drugs are heartily sick of this type of pathetic politics.
Labour and the Greens need to grow up, stop the kiddie politics, and listen to the people on the street who have legitimate concerns about what happened during the covid years.
All political parties should now be beginning to realise that vaccine mandates are the RP7 of many rusted on voters.
Ralph Hahnheuser, Noosa Heads QLD
The attempt by Grant O'Brien (Feb 24) to allay community concern over the North's second class status in a Hobart-dominated AFL failed miserably.
It has instead raised new concerns for those of us who believe UTAS Stadium should remain the headquarters of football in this state, as it has been for the past 20 years.
You could drive a truck through the holes in the O'Brien assurance that: "It's pretty well known there'll be four games or the same sort of AFL content in Launceston as there has historically been". What sort of games? What sort of content? AFLW? VFL?
Anyone tempted to take Mr O'Brien's words at face value should consider the record. He was a member of the AFL Taskforce which recommended that: "Launceston would benefit from 'blockbuster' matches being played at an enhanced 27,500 seat UTAS stadium".
Instead we are reliably informed that the recently-announced $130 million upgrade of UTAS will reduce overall capacity from the current 19,500 to 17,400 - more than 10,000 below the Taskforce recommendation. The only conclusion is that the intention is to ensure all games drawing significant crowds will go to the all-new 23,000 seat roofed stadium in Hobart.
Despite the careful use of words, what it means is that Mr O'Brien and the Government have failed to deliver on the Taskforce recommendations regarding UTAS Stadium, and the North is being condemned forever to a second-class football future.
Ivan Dean AM and Greg Hall AM
OLDER Tasmanians regularly tell us that the social connection they receive through exercise classes or sporting groups is just as important to them as the physical health benefits.
Let's extend the Ticket to Play program to those over 18 yrs and help adults remain active and access regular exercise classes during cost-of-living stresses.
The decision should be based on equity - we should provide the same opportunities for cost-of-living relief and healthy activity, no matter the age of the recipient.
Brigid Wilkinson, Acting CEO Council on the Ageing Tasmania
I'M EXPRESSING some deep concern, not just for me, but for the unknown little people here in our city. It seems impossible to get a reply from anyone, from the Premier or any other politician here in this city. I have approached many, with no follow-up. How can we vote when we get ignored?
I find it hard that the well known, or well off are visible, heard and helped. It seems to me that it's a case of verbal jargon, not regard for all.
Extremely disappointed.
Angela Geaney, Launceston
WILL John Tucker become Tasmania's own Bob Katter competing for who has the biggest hat?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
