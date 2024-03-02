Mac Point stadium costs won't fly, but renegotiation pie-in-the-sky

On Feburary 15, Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced that not a cent more of public money would be spent on the Mac Point stadium than the already committed $375 million.
He said "If re-elected, we will be capping our capital expenditure on the Macquarie Point multi-purpose stadium at $375 million."
In doing so he has suggested that any cost overruns will be covered by private capital.
The reality is that the state was always up for the full $715 million as Rockliff and the Treasurer failed to get an exemption from GST distribution from the Commonwealth.
In making this announcement the premier has effectively admitted that the stadium will cost much more than the claimed $715 million and killed the stadium.
Anyone who took a ruler to the project with eyes wide open knew that the cost would never be $715 million but more likely well in excess of $1 billion.
The private sector will not touch the overrun with a barge pole.
The project was always a vanity project and a bad idea for a state in terms of debt; and with today's announcement that the budget deficit will increase by more than $200 million to around $521 million, the reality of our debt position has sunk in.
If the projected $715 million was going to leave a debt burden for the future then the true expected cost in excess of $1 billion will simply not fly with the already worsening debt position. The stadium is dead.
In your editorial (The Examiner, February 16), you invited comment on the stadium issue.
Most of your readers - like me - are not privy to the financial details of any major Tasmanian Government project, since we all suffer the same mushroom treatment by a patronising ministry.
But with respect to the Mac Point stadium proposal, cost estimates remain just that - estimates - since there appears to be wide agreement that a roofed stadium to house 23,000 people cannot be built for $715 million, while design and costing of the facility remains incomplete.
Studies published via The Examiner suggest that any such stadium could only cover upkeep costs if there was a major event held there every eight days - a requirement Premier Rockliff solemnly assured us could be achieved, despite there currently not being that number of large events held in Tasmania in a year.
Not one of those attracts anywhere near 23,000 patrons, nor does even the best-attended AFL football contest.
Despite his proposal to cap government expenditure on the stadium at $375 million, we mushrooms must question what this amount of money could do to alleviate chronic failings in our hospitals, or provide more housing to mean fewer Tasmanians are sleeping rough.
We also ask why any remotely savvy investor would think of 'investing' in a government-owned sporting facility which predictions already doom to being an instant white elephant.
Any suggestion by Rebecca White to renegotiate the existing deal we have with the AFL regarding our Tassie team/ state-of-the-art stadium is pie in the sky.
My apologies to Geoff McLean (The Examiner, February 20) for actually enjoying my life instead of worrying about the world's problems the way he apparently has. What a ball of fun he must be to be around.
WOULD you trust any state MP to look after your pet (The Examiner, February 21)? No? Why let them look after our state?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.