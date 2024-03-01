The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'No exception': Givers shine again in 2023 Empty Stocking Appeal

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 2 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies' Rod Spinks, Salvation Army's Roderick Brown, Launceston Benevolent Society's Kate Ross and City Mission's Stephen Hill. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Hamish Geale
Vinnies' Rod Spinks, Salvation Army's Roderick Brown, Launceston Benevolent Society's Kate Ross and City Mission's Stephen Hill. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Hamish Geale

The 2023 Empty Stocking Appeal has raised $62,607 for four Launceston charities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.