'No exception': Givers shine again in 2023 Empty Stocking Appeal

The 2023 Empty Stocking Appeal has raised $62,607 for four Launceston charities.
"Since my arrival in Launceston I've consistently been impressed with the generosity of our people," The Examiner editor Craig Thomson said.
"This is no exception."
The funds, which were raised in the lead-up to Christmas 2023, will be divided evenly between City Mission, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and Launceston Benevolent Society.
Benevolent Society manager Kate Ross said the funds were a huge help to Northern Tasmanian families struggling to finance their food needs.
"It pays for things to go in schoolbags for children - school lunches - and people escaping family violence," she said.
"We need food and funds all the time, so the Empty Stocking Appeal funds definitely do help out."
The 2023 tally means the appeal - which has been running for the past 115 years - has raised $1.07 million since 2011.
A City Mission spokesperson thanked the Launceston community for its generosity.
"Christmas brought unprecedented demand for assistance, with more than 500 individuals and families requesting support during November and December 2023," the spokesperson said.
"Every day we see the impact of poverty and hardship in our community; every day we see a high demand for food, for rent support, for material goods, for accommodation and health services, and every day we respond to the need."
The 2023 appeal was boosted by a $12,000 donation from the WD Booth Charitable Trust, which has contributed $220,000 to the Empty Stocking in 23 years.
The Robert Fergusson Trust, which has a three-decade history of donating to the appeal, added another $8000.
Janie Finlay's Shine event raised $6345.
