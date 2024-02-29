The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two charged over St Helens burglary spree, vehicle thefts

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 1 2024 - 11:03am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people have been charged over a string of thefts at shacks on the North-East Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.