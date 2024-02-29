Two charged over St Helens burglary spree, vehicle thefts

Two people have been charged over a string of thefts at shacks on the North-East Coast.
Police charged a 39 year-old Oakdowns man with multiple offences including aggravated burglary, motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of property, and resisting and evading police.
They allege the man stole a van from Scamander on February 28 and drove it to Launceston, where he was found and detained later that afternoon.
Investigators also located a number of items in the van that they will allege were stolen.
The man is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.
Police also charged a 28 year-old Glenorchy woman with multiple offences including motor vehicle theft, aggravate burglary, and possession of stolen property.
It was unclear whether the two cases are related.
She was bailed to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on May 6.
Police are encouraging shack owners in the St Helens area to check their properties and report any stolen items to police.
