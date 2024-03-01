Launceston councillor Tim Walker enters state election race at ninth hour

More than two weeks after the state election was called, Launceston councillor Tim Walker has announced his nomination.
The Bass candidate is running as an independent "to end the damage that is being created in Tasmania by partisan politics".
"I think it is vital we have an independent in Bass to have genuine and fearless representation in state parliament," Mr Walker said.
"I have the experience to know how to deal with leaders from either party to get a better outcome."
The councillor joined the City of Launceston in 2018 and now chairs numerous comittees through the organisation.
He threw his hat in for the mayoral role in the same election, scoring 2536 votes through preferences and placing fourth overall.
Mr Walker tried again in 2022 and received 14,071 votes, second only to former mayor Danny Gibson.
But in the by-election the following year, the councillor was eliminated in the first count with 4,238 votes.
Eight months on, Mr Walker wasn't concerned over his recent results, even though he'll be contesting a more competitive seat.
"I wouldn't have put my hand up if I didn't think I had a chance of being elected," he said.
"I think people will recognise that the skills I have from working in local council are transferable to state politics."
While Jeremy Rockliff called the state election on February 13, Mr Walker waited until the nomination closing date on February 29 to announce his candidacy.
The councillor was unphased by the two weeks' headstart his political rivals had over him.
"Those people have already set themselves up to announce as soon as possible, so there was no urgency to jump on board and compete with that," he said.
"I've thrown my hat in the ring and people still have three weeks to consider their vote. I think that's plenty of time."
While Mr Walker's campaign covers a range of topics, he's particularly focused on public transport reform.
He claimed that Tasmania's metro bus system is failing, with promises from the major parties to reduce fares not solving the root cause.
"We need to reimpower TasRail to reintroduce passenger trains and possibly light rail in Hobart and trams in Launceston," he said.
The candidate plans to fight for the North-East Rail Line and wants the service to stay with TasRail.
"We had a decision from the state government that the rail line would be ripped up and repurposed as a cycleway and that's divided the North-East community," he said.
But Mr Walker said voters shouldn't have to choose between the two.
"The rail line is $40 million worth of assets and if it was to actually be replaced, it's more like $200 million," he said.
"When that area doesn't get a lot of infrastructure anyway, it's economic vandalism to remove that.
"We could build a bike path beside it in sections, on backroads and next to the highway."
Mr Walker isn't the only City of Launceston councillor to nominate for the election, with George Razay announcing his candidacy on February 28.
Dr Razay has spent 27 years working as a GP and geriatrician at the Launceston General Hospital and was elected as a councillor in 2022.
He will step away from both duties while he runs in the election, also as an independent.
"I feel like the public wants to have an alternative," Dr Razay said.
"Through talking to people, even seniors, all say they've had enough of both major parties."
Dr Razay said he feels he has something to contribute to the community, and entered the run with "positive thinking".
"Rather than criticising parties, I want to look at the future and give hope to Tasmania," he said.
