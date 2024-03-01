The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston councillor Tim Walker enters state election race at ninth hour

Duncan Bailey
Aaron Smith
By Duncan Bailey, and Aaron Smith
Updated March 1 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker has announced his nomination for the 2024 state election. Picture by Paul Scambler
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker has announced his nomination for the 2024 state election. Picture by Paul Scambler

More than two weeks after the state election was called, Launceston councillor Tim Walker has announced his nomination.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.