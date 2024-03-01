The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Co-located hospital a critical first step to a world-class health system

By Paul Lupo
March 2 2024 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston General Hospital.
Launceston General Hospital.

Every Tasmanian has a fundamental right to access the health care they need no matter where they live, but sadly that is not the case for many, especially in the north of the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.