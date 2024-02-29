'A labour of love': new school garden teaches sustainable habits

Students from East Tamar Primary School might be learning how to grow and eat healthy food, but they're also becoming the teachers.
This week saw the launch 24 Carrot Gardens' first Northern garden at East Tamar Primary School.
The 24 Carrot Gardens program aims to establish gardens in schools and communities, encouraging children to grow, cook and eat healthy, sustainable produce.
East Tamar Primary School assistant principal Emma Folo said the program has been a huge success.
"There's a large group of children that come everyday," she said.
"They choose to spend their recess and lunch in the garden.
"The sense of belonging they get from the garden is really important to us. They're learning how to live sustainably, how to grow food, and eat the food that they grow."
The program is a project of the Material Institute and backed by MONA.
Founded in 2014 by MONA curator Kirsha Kaechele, the program has reached its 10 year anniversary.
Ms Folo said some students are taking recipes home and teaching their parents about sustainably growing produce, what it means to eat healthy and even recognising the signs that mean a garden is thriving.
"We just had a student show us that the bugs that live in their garden are proof that they have a sustainable garden at home," she said.
"So they're taking that information home."
The garden has also allowed students to connect with others and find a sense of belonging.
"They're connecting with each other because they have a common interest," Ms Folo said.
"Some children feel like they really belong in the garden, where they might not feel that way in other aspects of school life."
24 Carrot Gardens program manager Joanne Dean said the launch of the garden was a "labour of love".
"We're really excited to be able to be here at East Tamar Primary School to launch this garden today," she said.
"It encourages young people to eat healthily at a young age and to provide food in season."
Student Tobyas Grinstead, 10, said his favourite part about the garden is spending time with friends, and wants to be a gardener when he grows up.
He said he'd learned a lot through the program, such as "finding insects I didn't know existed...even some flowers that are edible".
His favourite plant is old man saltbush, because "it's the name, it's quite funny".
There were many people involved that brought the garden to fruition, including landscape design experts and students from the University of Tasmania's School of Architecture and Design.
More gardens are under development at other Northern schools, such as Ravenswood Heights Primary, East Devonport Primary, Romaine Park Primary and Montello Primary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.