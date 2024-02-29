'Profound moments': Philip Kuruvita returns with Faces of Launceston

For almost three decades, Philip Kuruvita has stepped into people's lives for just the click of a shutter.
Now he's back to share the profound frames he's captured.
The local photographer's Faces of Launceston - an exhibition of black and white environmental portraits showcasing those who "shape the city's identity" - is returning to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery for the ninth installation in its 29-year running series.
The upcoming show is the latest body of work captured by Kuruvita over the last year and is part of his recurring project that has taken more than 700 portraits of residents over three decades.
"Faces have a timeless quality and with each portrait I have tried to freeze a moment in time, capturing the raw emotions and unique personalities of some of the people that call Launceston home," Kuruvita said.
"It is my hope that in 100 years' time, people will be able to look at these pictures and get a real idea of who we were, and how we lived our lives- a snapshot of our city's soul at this time in history."
This year's exhibition focuses on "those who may not have made headlines, but play crucial roles in shaping our city's identity", like florist Abigail Giblin, The Examiner's Hamish Geale, artist Ryllton Viney or rowing coach Kerry Dawkins, each of whom feature.
The Grand Master Photographer - one of few bestowed with the honour in the country by the Australian Institute of Professional Photography - said he kept returning to the project because
"One of the things I love about this project is the chance it gives us to connect on a deeper level," Kuruvita said.
"You can gaze into the eyes of your neighbours, friends, and even strangers without feeling like you're intruding.
"Stare long and hard at them, at the lines on their face and the sparkle in their eyes, look at their homes and workplaces and see the things that they have chosen to surround themselves with.
"It's having a conversation with someone without saying a word."
Kuruvita's ninth Faces of Launceston exhibition is set to be unveiled this Saturday at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park with free entry from this weekend until June 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.