Rocherlea metals plant loses legal appeal against shutdown order

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 29 2024 - 4:30pm
Recycal's metal waste stockpile is located next to a high school, a bakery and residences in the Launceston suburb of Rocherlea. File picture
The company that owns the metals recycling plant accused of spreading contaminated waste in Rocherlea has lost a legal appeal against an order that it stop using equipment thought to have produced lead dust.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

