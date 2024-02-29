Rocherlea metals plant loses legal appeal against shutdown order

The company that owns the metals recycling plant accused of spreading contaminated waste in Rocherlea has lost a legal appeal against an order that it stop using equipment thought to have produced lead dust.
Lawyers for Recycal Pty Ltd had appealed against a February 1 notice of the Environmental Protection Authority ordering the company to cease operating metal shredding equipment, to cover or remove a metal waste stockpile and to cease dousing it with water.
The EPA was concerned that dust from the stockpile was blowing around the area and posing a risk to human health, and that dousing it with water in an effort to control the dust was creating contaminated runoff that ended up in a neighbouring farm.
Recycal claimed in the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal that the EPA's order to cease operating its shredder would cause damage to the equipment over time and could result in it having to be taken to the US for repairs.
They also sought to challenge the order that the metal waste, estimated at 60,000 tonnes, be transported to a specialist waste facility at Copping, north-east of Hobart, and argued that the pile could be disposed of at the Launceston Waste Centre.
They also claimed that ceasing watering of the stockpile would increase risk of ignition and a repeat of the devasting 2022 stockpile fire.
But in a decision published on Monday, TasCAT deputy president Richard Gruber denied Recycal's appeal on all grounds.
"I am satisfied that the health and environmental risks posed by the emissions of lead contaminated dust from the Recycal facility, and the public interest in ameliorating that risk, outweigh the competing factors that have been identified," Mr Gruber wrote in his decision paper.
He wrote that those competing interests included the public interest in the facility being able to operate and in fire mitigation.
He denied all of Recycal's challenges against the orders of the EPA issued on February 1.
Lawyers for Recycal sought to argue that the EPA had not proven that the company's plant was the source of the elevated lead readings, but Mr Gruber rejected that also.
The appeal to TASCAT came after the EPA and the Department of Health warned residents and businesses in Rocherlea that high concentrations of lead and other heavy metals had been found around the area, which is close to a farm, a school, a bakery and residences.
They warned that there are no safe levels of lead in the human body, and concentrations of the metal was particularly dangerous for children, including babies still in the womb.
