Students delve into the future of manufacturing with experts

Grade seven and eight students at Cressy District High School have delved into the future of manufacturing through a workshop led by industry experts.
The workshop catered to students enrolled in the Cressy rapid fabrication studies class.
Troy Merritt and Antonio Zanchetta from Bitlink said the workshops were part of a larger roll out with the Tasmanian minerals manufacturing and energy council.
''The workshop that we run in schools are about the basics of the advanced manufacturing industry,'' Mr Merritt said.
''This project will take us into 12 Tasmanian high schools over the next 6 months.''
''This is something we have a lot of passion for, we have been developing solutions around technology education for basically a decade now.''
Cressy High School has multiple 3D printers, Lego robotics kits, edison kits, bee-bots and a laser-cutter.
School principal Mark Gleeson said classes led by experts with extensive knowledge are the best way to teach kids.
''It doesn't matter how much fancy technology a school has, we need industry experts like Troy and Antonio to teach our kids how to use them," he said.
''Bitlink is a fantastic programme and Tasmanian schools are lucky to have them.''
Mr Merritt said the workshop was ''well received" by students.
''They had a blast learning about the great things you can do with manufacturing as well as some of the challenges too,'' Mr Merritt said.
