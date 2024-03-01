More of the same this week during the Tasmanian election campaign

Week two of the election campaign reinforced that both the traditional parties are going to focus on lots of announceables, being a small target and hope Tasmanians don't bring up the past.
The aim for Labor is to focus on the core issues of health, cost of living, transport, and education. Labor has learnt that progressive policies such as gaming and gambling reform can quickly be turned around into slashing battler jobs. So, they won't present any progressive targets.
The Liberals can't overplay their traditional stable majority government mantra but will still claim they will be more stable than Labor.
Whilst their economic record is OK it is no longer top of mind for Tasmanian voters.
The flagship new Marinus policy has been tagged as a dubious business proposition and saddling Tasmanians with debt. So, we won't hear too much about that.
The Stadium proposal has turned out to be divisive and risks becoming a North vs South argument which the Liberals can't afford.
The Liberals went to the last election with a raft of projects (and won) but the problem is that only half of them are underway or completed.
Just drive the midlands highway to see what I mean. Infrastructure delivery is not seen as a Liberal strong point anymore.
Neither party wants to canvass possible coalition arrangements least it be seen as willingness to do a deal with the Greens.
The inability of the Liberals to manage electricity prices is front of mind although Labor had the same problem when in Government.
This all adds up to both traditional parties wanting to keep a low profile on the big issues and just focus on announceables, media opportunities, appearing united and, presenting a small target.
The independents in the north are struggling for airtime unlike high profile candidates such as Sue Hickey in the south.
The Greens are trying to claim the good governance and progressive social policy space - for example by linking the level of fines to income.
But it is still not clear that more Tasmanians outside of their base will trust them.
In the next few weeks we can expect education and crime to take the stage but on current trajectories it will be more tinkering.
The main purpose of an election is to give potential representatives an opportunity to demonstrate they are capable of leading Tasmanian into a better future. Not much sign of this so far.
Professor David Adams, University of Tasmania
