Will Law and Order be an election issue that could sway votes?

How far down an election candidates' list of promises would law and order sit?
With cost of living pressures, housing and health most likely topping these lists, it seems that justice reform is neglected. The irony is that justice reform is inherent in all of these key social and economic challenges.
Good health, education, full employment and sustainable housing keeps our community safe. This is not rocket science. It defies understanding though, that "tough on crime" is pronounced by our political leaders as the pathway to law and order; the backbone of community safety.
Punishment has never resolved crime. While we persist in delivery of penalties rather than solutions for antisocial behaviour and offences, we will continue to spend heavily on prisons and detention at great social, emotional and economic cost to those key determinants of health and well-being.
No-one denies the need for maintenance of community safety norms or balanced retribution for offences but we all should be trying harder to keep people out of prisons.
Any expectation that a period behind bars changes behaviour, particularly in young people, points to our failure to make our society a better and safer place. Locking people up as punishment for wrongdoing fails to address the causes of their antisocial behaviour. It does not fix the problem.
The justice reforms established in progressive jurisdictions internationally that we could easily replicate in Tasmania would deliver smarter, cost effective and socially appropriate outcomes.
Significantly, restorative, therapeutic jurisprudence applied early keeps people, young and adult, out of the prison system. The enormous financial cost to the public purse of youth detention and adult imprisonment can be wisely and effectively invested in therapeutic programs and services creating direct benefits towards resolution of the underlying causes of crime. This works.
The huge amount of evidence based on local and international research supporting justice reform is ripe and ready for enlightened candidates to take to the election and into government action.
Restorative justice applied alongside provision for community-based interventions and diversionary options for young people makes our homes safer and healthier. Courts need more sentencing options.
Adoption of restorative justice principles better satisfies victims of crime, addresses criminogenic needs and community safety. A pathway to 'Law and Order' is right there in a neat package.
Grant Herring, Launceston
Over the past five years, Tasmania has grown faster than ever before, with our population increasing by the size of two Devonports, already exceeding the State Government's 2030 population projections.
While this growth has slowed in recent months, we are still experiencing the downsides of a rapid population increase. Many people don't have a roof over their heads, rents are sky high, and our roads, public transport, health system and education are struggling to cope.
The State Government has established Homes Tasmania to build 10,000 homes by 2032 - a massive task. Not only for the number of skilled people we will need, but also for the infrastructure that will be required to connect and support them.
We could easily become overwhelmed by the scale of the challenge in dealing with this unprecedented growth. But there are immediate solutions available to Tasmania, based on what has worked in other states.
Local government plays a critical role in helping communities, and the state more broadly, in meeting the challenge of supporting our growing population, but holds limited levers to support the development of much needed housing.
So where would our reform efforts be best placed?
In Tasmania, developers face challenges with the financing and delivery of the infrastructure needed to provide much needed housing.
Often where there is land available for housing, we have the 'first mover problem', where developers do not want to be the first to invest in things like a new sewerage pump station or stormwater upgrades. Instead, they wait, hoping another developer will be the 'first to move' and bear the full costs for the necessary upgrades that others will also benefit from.
We can't deliver housing without this essential infrastructure, and we can't deliver the infrastructure without the right financing. A framework that evenly spreads the costs across those that will benefit is critical.
These schemes, which every other state has, provide certainty in cost and delivery for everyone. Without this we have stand-offs that halt development, as no one wants to go first.
All we want is a system that shares the costs across all those that benefit from it. This will make sure that the right infrastructure will be delivered in the right place at the right time.
Dion Lester - Chief Executive Officer, Local Government Association of Tasmania
