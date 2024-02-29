New cop unit to target Tasmania's repeat offenders, youth criminals

A dedicated 20-strong police strikeforce will target repeat offenders and youth crime in Tasmania if the Liberals are re-elected.
Launceston's CBD saw a string of fights, assaults and knife incidents in the second half of 2023.
One incident at Racecourse Crescent's Launceston Plaza led to four youths being charged over a stabbing, while a shocking assault was captured on CCTV in the Brisbane Street Mall.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the new strikeforce would "cut criminal activity off at the knees".
"Tasmanians have had a gutful of juvenile career criminals committing crime and getting away with it, and we're going to change that," he said.
"We know that most of the crime across Tasmania is committed by serial offenders. In fact, more than 50 per cent of criminals reoffended within two years in 2022-23.
"We also know that the best way to cut criminal activity off at the knees is to target it with a dedicated strikeforce and that's what our 20-strong team will be tasked to do.
"We are firmly putting the safety of Tasmanians first and putting criminals where they belong, behind bars."
The new taskforce is part of a wider police funding package set to be unveiled on Friday.
The package will also add 60 new officers to the force by 2030, taking Tasmania's police numbers to a record 1521.
"Since 2014, we've increased our police force by 32 per cent," Police Minister Felix Ellis said.
"This is just the start, and we will have more to say on our commitment to Tasmania Police and the safety of Tasmanians."
A dedicated Tasmania Police focus group was established in 2023 to deal with public disorder incidents in the Launceston CBD.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the force was continually working with stakeholders to address youth crime.
"We live in a very safe city, in a very safe state, however there is a small number of recidivist offenders who continue to do the wrong thing," the spokesperson said.
"We are continuing to conduct high visibility patrols in our CBD, and across the district. Our police are responding to these incidents, and charging offenders.
"Police also actively seek out opportunities for the diversion and rehabilitation of youth offenders because we know early intervention is particularly beneficial in preventing crime."
