The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New cop unit to target Tasmania's repeat offenders, youth criminals

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 1 2024 - 11:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constables Hamish Fife, Olivia Walker, Jarrod Ison, Paige Kroon, Senior Constable Adam Upston and Inspector Craig Fox in the Brisbane Street Mall in December. Picture by Paul Scambler
Constables Hamish Fife, Olivia Walker, Jarrod Ison, Paige Kroon, Senior Constable Adam Upston and Inspector Craig Fox in the Brisbane Street Mall in December. Picture by Paul Scambler

A dedicated 20-strong police strikeforce will target repeat offenders and youth crime in Tasmania if the Liberals are re-elected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.