'Best game I've played': Launceston is Hawks midfield bull's home away from home

Following what he described as "the best game I've played in the AFL by a margin", it's no wonder why Jai Newcombe has become the latest Hawk to love the club's Launceston home.
Ahead of Saturday's 6.10pm AFL pre-season clash at UTAS Stadium against Western Bulldogs, the Hawthorn on-baller spoke exclusively to The Examiner and is chomping at the bit to get back into action.
Taken pick two in the 2021 mid-season draft, the 22-year-old from Poowong in Eastern Victoria has been impressive in nearly every one of his 51 matches to date.
Laying a record 14 tackles in his debut, the 187-centimetre inside midfielder was named as the coaches' association best young player in 2022, before being honoured as vice-captain of the players' association 22under22 team in his second full campaign.
But top of the list for him was the Hawks' three-point thrilling win against the Bulldogs in round 22 of the 2023 season, which happens to be the previous AFL game played in Launceston.
His 50th match, Newcombe amassed 40 disposals, 12 tackles, 10 score involvements, kicked a goal and went at 85 per cent efficiency.
"I don't think I'd come close to having an influence like that on a game prior so it definitely stands out for me," Newcombe said.
It was a performance which had multiple implications, the Bulldogs had lost crucial ground in their quest for the top eight, and it confirmed Newcombe's spot in the All-Australian squad as he and the Hawks finished the year with a flourish.
"To be performing against some quality teams in the back end of the season was pleasing and I remember when the siren went it was just relief, we were just thrilled to get a win against a side that's quite strong and has been tough for a long time," he said.
Putting their continual improvement last season down to the young squad "getting games under their belts", Newcombe has a fresh challenge on his hands as the Hawks battle with an extensive injury list.
James Blanck (season), Chad Wingard, Denver Grainger-Barras (both mid-season), Will McCabe (12 weeks), Changkuoth Jiath (round four) and Will Day (round two-four) will all miss round one, while vice-captain Dylan Moore and Seamus Mitchell are in doubt.
Newcombe said that despite the obvious disappointment for the players confined to the sidelines, there was no option but to push past that and work towards the goal of improving on their seven-win season in 2023.
Of those seven victories, three were at UTAS Stadium, continuing Hawthorn's long-standing dominance at the ground, and Newcombe - who has enjoyed the ground more than most - explained why he thinks the group is able to garner an advantage.
"It's a home away from home, so you feel a sense of comfort when you come down and more often than not the crowd is in our favour," he said.
"The ground is the best surface in the competition and so I'm pretty lucky to get to come down there and call it a home ground."
Calling it home again on Saturday, March 2, Newcombe said while he wished he could put on a similar performance to last time, there were no promises.
