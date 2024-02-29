More than 2000 no-interest loans for household needs pledged

More Tasmanians will be able to avoid loans from predatory short-term loan lenders through Labor's boost to the No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS), the head of the scheme says.
Labor, if it wins the state election, has committed to increase investment in NILS with an additional $800,000 per annum for three years and continue the Energy Saver Loan scheme at $500 000 per year over four years.
The loan scheme started in Tasmania in 2002 and has provided $40 million in 38,000 loans since then.
The scheme provided $6.2 million in essential loans in 2022-23 for car registration and repairs, fridges and freezers, medical and dental services, home furniture, and computers and tablets.
The Energy Saver Loan Scheme gives people the chance to upgrade to efficient, longer lasting and better quality appliances like heat pumps.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the program offered people in need of small loans a good alternative to payday lenders, but it had been under increasing demand as cost-of-living pressures increased.
"In a cost-of-living crisis, many Tasmanians who are already struggling to make ends meet cannot afford the upfront costs associated with buying new appliances that are more effective and energy efficient," she said.
No Interest Loan Scheme chief executive John Hooper said the scheme had reached the ceiling in terms of what could be provided to people in need.
He said the additional investment from Labor would enable more than 2000 more people to be helped each year.
Mr Hooper said increasing unmet demand meant that NILS stopped being promoted in October 2022.
"We almost had to put NILS into witness protection to meet the demand that was already there," he said.
Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff said the party had provided support and additional funding to the scheme over recent years during cost-of-living challenges.
