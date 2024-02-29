Police catch driver nearly 3 times legal limit during Launceston Cup operation

Northern Tasmania Police officers have charged a driver who was nearly three times the legal limit after the Launceston Cup.
Police caught the driver - who returned a reading of 0.144 - during a targeted traffic operation in which they conducted 957 random breath tests.
The three-hour operation at Invermay and Mowbray between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm on Wednesday ended with charges laid against three drink drivers, one drug driver and one unlicensed driver.
The operation follows similar police random breath test traffic stops at events like Party in the Paddock.
"Police will continue to conduct targeted traffic operations during major public events. However, road users can expect to see us anywhere, anytime," Tasmania Police Northern District Inspector Nick Clark said
"Being caught doing the wrong thing is one risk, but causing a crash that results in serious injury or death is a far more serious consequence.
Inspector Clark said one driver doing the wrong thing was one too many.
Police are committed to enforcing the road rules, to keep people as safe as possible on our roads - but we can't do it alone," he said.
"If you're out on the roads, we need you to pay attention, buckle up, watch your speed, rest if you're tired, and never drink drive."
