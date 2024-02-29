The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police catch driver nearly 3 times legal limit during Launceston Cup operation

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated February 29 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police traffic operations at Launceston Cup charged three drink drivers, one drug driver and an unlicensed driver. File picture by Paul Scambler
Police traffic operations at Launceston Cup charged three drink drivers, one drug driver and an unlicensed driver. File picture by Paul Scambler

Northern Tasmania Police officers have charged a driver who was nearly three times the legal limit after the Launceston Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.