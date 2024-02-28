House of the Week | Luxury home with mountainous views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to 4 Jacqueline Place, Riverside, a captivating property that merges architectural elegance, modern functionality and prime location. This award winning property spans over four levels, a sanctuary of space and light and offering a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.
At the heart of this residence lies a sophisticated open-plan living and dining area, adorned with beautiful floorboards, where bifold doors open onto a large deck, framing stunning views of the Tamar River and mountains. The dining space, complemented by a servery window, leads to an undercover outdoor area, perfect for entertaining and relaxation.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring luxurious stone benchtops, a freestanding oven, a high-end Smeg gas cooktop, an electric oven, and not one but two dishwashers. The layout includes a separate additional living space, adding flexibility and privacy.
Comfort is paramount with ducted heating and cooling throughout, including an ambient eco fireplace. The main bedroom is a retreat in itself, boasting its own climate control, expansive bifold doors to a private balcony, and mesmerising views. The sleek ensuite, with dual basins, leads to a spacious walk-in robe.
Bedrooms two and three offer sliding door access to a private balcony and both include built-in robes. They are conveniently located next to the main bathroom, which includes a spa bath and walk-in shower. The fourth bedroom, ideal for guests or as a home office, features its own toilet and basin.
Practicality is key with a modern laundry offering ample storage and an additional toilet. The double garage provides internal access, and there's an extra storage room under the stairs.
This impressive home is a blend of grandeur and modern comfort, situated in a sought-after location. The landscaped, low-maintenance gardens and the vast outdoor deck promise a lifestyle of ease and entertainment. Plus, there's ample room for off-street parking, perfect for boats and caravans. Additional features include video surveillance, cameras, alarm system and all the windows are double glazed throughout.
4 Jacqueline Place is more than just a home; it's a lifestyle choice for those seeking luxury, comfort, and convenience.
