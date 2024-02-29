Timeline uncertain as AFL Tasmania figure out state football's future

A statewide men's and women's football team is no certainty to enter the VFL by 2025, as AFL Tasmania continue planning the future of the sport in the state.
AFL Tasmania boss Damian Gill could not confirm that either of Tasmania Football Club's men's or women's VFL/VFLW teams will be introduced within the initially-planned timeline.
"There's a lot of conversations around the VFL and VFLW that are underway at the moment and taking place between the club, AFL Tasmania and the AFL and we'll work through that in due course," he said.
"The original plan was around 2025, but we're going to make sure that when we enter each stage of the competition - VFL, VFLW, AFL, AFLW - that we're ready to hit the ground running, so there's a bit of water to go under that bridge."
Speaking at UTAS Stadium following North Launceston great Brad Cox-Goodyer's announcement he will be part of developing Tasmanian football's next generation, Gill said it had not been finalised if the teams would be initially based at the Northern precinct.
"There's a bit of work to be done on the VFL program, we're working closely with the club and where that's at," he said.
"There's been meetings in recent weeks and there'll be announcements in months to come in terms of what that looks like as we build towards the VFL and VFLW and we'll talk to that in due course."
With a potentiality that the women's team will enter before the men's team - as is planned at the AFL/AFLW level - Gill responded to concerns that with seemingly no progress made by the start of March, it would be too difficult to field a team in 12 months' time.
"It'll be hard work irrespective of when it starts, I think we've got a lot of talent within the state that could really hold themselves in good stead at VFL/VFLW level tomorrow, so we just need that platform," he said.
"But there's work to be done no question."
